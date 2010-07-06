T.I. Album Pushback “Not Confirmed,” Rep Says

Over the weekend amazon.com changed the release date of T.I.’s upcoming album, King Uncaged, from August 17 to September 28. Yet it looks like the popular online superstore updated their files a little too soon.

When contacted by XXLMag.com, a rep for Atlantic Records said that no new dates have been confirmed at this time. Tip is currently finishing up his seventh studio effort, recently hitting the studio with Kid Rock, Lady Gaga and Eminem.

In related news, Tip will appear on cable network Fuse tonight (July 6) at 8 p.m. EST for an interview with renowned hip-hop journalist Toure. During the 30-minute sit-down, titled T.I.: On the Record With Fuse, the King of the South will discuss how he was treated in jail, his rights as an American citizen and his definition of keeping it real.

Also, XXL’s July issue, featuring T.I. on the cover, hits newsstands nationwide today. In our in-depth story, we investigate the rumors that the ATL giant snitched in order to receive a better sentence. [Read an excpert from the article here]. Be sure to pick up a copy now. —Elan Mancini