Terrace Martin is a Grammy-nominated musician who has done production work on rap albums by Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and many others. But the hip-hop producer said he's done working with “rap friends.”

On Friday (April 22), Terrace Martin posted an open letter on social media revealing that he’s not getting any love in return from artists whom he’s offered musical and production assistance to. Although the 43-year-old producer didn’t mention any names, it appears he’s fed up and tired of being taken advantage of his time and skill set.

“Dear Rap Friends, [it] just hit me, I’ve helped people my whole career. I’ve helped the biggest artist to the smallest artist,” the missive begins. “Whether it be producing a record or playing keys or sax solos or bringing in musicians to enhance an album[,] to just giving game from all of my experiences.”

“Now I realize that the love and help I’ve been giving for YEARS has never been returned when I need it,” he continued.

Terrace Martin goes on to say that he has waived publishing and producer credits for artists on the strength of “love,” but sadly, he feels that love hasn’t been reciprocated back to him.

“To watch my ‘rapper friends’ overpay these producers who come to me for pointers and tips is the ultimate slap in the face,” he writes. “So I’m done. I’m not working with anymore rap friends.”

The Los Angeles, Calif. native also shared his letter on his Twitter account. Read below.

Terrace, who is proficient in several instruments including piano and saxophone, has worked with several hip-hop artists in his illustrious career, most notably with Kendrick Lamar. The Velvet Portraits creator has production credits on K-Dot’s classic 2012 album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, his 2015 LP, To Pimp a Butterfly, and his 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning project, Damn. Terrace has also done production work on Snoop’s 2008 album, Ego Trippin’, YG’s 2016 effort, Still Brazy, and produced songs for other artists.

Last November, Terrace Martin released his compilation project, Drones. The collection boasts guest appearances from Kendrick, Snoop, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, D. Smoke and more.