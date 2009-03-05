Talib Kweli Schools The Kiddies, Plays Benefit In The Chi

Wu-Tang isn't the only hip-hop act that loves the children-Talib Kweli does as well. The BK MC will host back-to-back benefit shows at the House of Blues in Chicago for the Working in the Schools (WitS) organization on May 2nd.

Entitled the "Dare to Dream" benefit, Kweli's performances will provide fund raising for WitS as it works to promote literacy among Chicago's youth. A problem area, the city's public schools were ranked the worst in the nation.

In related news, Kweli is currently cooking up the follow-up to 2000's Reflection Eternal album with DJ Hi-Tek, fulfilling both the thirsts of hip-hop purists and contractual obligations to his record label, Warner Music Group. - Devin Chanda