Swae Lee Sells Luxurious Miami Mansion Equipped With 15-Car Garage for $4.35 Million

Swae Lee sold his luxurious Miami mansion, equipped with a 15-car garage, for $4.35 million.

According to a Mansion Global's report, published on Monday (Oct. 19), Swae unloaded his private oasis in Miami for $4.35 million. The 7,831-square-foot mansion sits on a 1.22-acre lot and is surrounded by greenery, including palmetto and palm trees.

Built in 1993, the luxurious abode features some incredible resort-style amenities. The home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the master bedroom features a connecting private gym, hot tub, and dual walk-in closets.

The celebrity compound also includes an 11-seat movie theater, 500-bottle wine cellar, an Olympic-size pool with a jacuzzi, and a large basketball/tennis court. There's also a billiards room, a dedicated living room, and a fully equipped chef's kitchen.

But the most impressive thing about his home is its climate-controlled 15-car garage with seven bays and automated lifts. This lavish property would be an absolute dream for any car enthusiast.

Swae Lee originally bought the mansion through his business agent in April of 2023 for $4.25 million. In July of 2026, the Grammy-nominated rapper listed the property for sale with the asking price of $5.395 million.

"I enjoyed the huge backyard, open pool deck and spending time on the basketball and tennis courts," Lee reportedly said in a statement about the property. "The huge spa bath, wine cellar and movie theater were pretty cool, too."

Take a look at Swae Lee's luxurious Miami mansion below.

Check Out Swae Lee's Miami Mansion That He Sold for $4.35 Million

See Swae Lee's Luxurious Miami Mansion

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