Suspect Arrested for Killing Blac Youngsta’s Brother

An arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of Blac Youngsta's brother.

Randy Ewing Jr., 28, has been taken into police custody and booked in connection to the August of 2023 murder of Tomanuel Benson, the sibling of CMG rapper Blac Youngsta, XXL confirmed via the Memphis Police Department on Wednesday (Feb. 14). According to local Memphis news outlet WREG 3, Ewing was arrested on Tuesday night (Feb. 13), after U.S. Marshals and the Memphis Police Department Fugitive team conducted a search for the suspect and located him walking along Creighton Avenue. He was taken down by a K9 following a foot chase and was treated at a local hospital. He was armed at the time of his arrest.

Ewing had warrants out for his arrest for second-degree murder, criminal attempt second-degree murder and a firearm offense. According to police records, he was hit with additional charges of evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun, theft and unlawful weapon possession, in relation to his arrest. His next court date is Thursday (Feb. 15).

Blac Youngsta's Brother's Death

Tomanuel Benson was shot and killed at BP gas station on South Parkway East in Memphis on Aug. 18, 2023. Blac Youngsta later addressed the death on social media.

"I love U baby brother rest up," the Memphis rapper wrote on his Instagram Story along with broken heart emojis. "I'm gon make the world pay. I swear to God. Nobody safe. Standing over everything. [Middle finger emoji] everybody #4Life."

"Gone make sure they feel me. I promise. Life will never be the same. But God got me. I'm the strongest man in the world," he added in a follow-up post.

