Stunna 4 Vegas Detained by Police in Instagram Live Video

Stunna 4 Vegas is detained by police on Instagram Live in a video circulating social media.

Stunna 4 Vegas Detainment Captured on Camera

On Monday (Feb. 26), video surfaced of Stunna 4 Vegas and an associate in handcuffs on the side of the road. Stunna captured some of the encounter on Instagram Live. In the video, which can be seen below, Stunna interacts with fans on IG before he is approached by police.

"Aye, 13 said, 'You know we trying to see you catch a case,'" Stunna says. "Not today, my boy. 13, you a piece of s**t."

The duo then notifies the police officer that they don't have any warrants before the view changes to officers rifling through suitcases from the rapper's car.

"Y'all on here 1,200 deep," Stunna later tells viewers. "I just dropped a project two days ago. Y'all n***as wasn't in here on nothing. I'm done with y'all."

It is unclear if the North Carolina rapper was arrested. XXL has reached out to Stunna's label for comment.

Stunna 4 Vegas Drops New Album

Stunna 4 Vegas' run-in with the law comes after he released his latest offering 4Ever on Feb. 23. The 12-song release features guest appearances from YTB Fatt, Sauce Walka, Skills Baby and more. Last May, Stunna welcomed a baby with Monaleo.

See video of Stunna 4 Vegas being detained by police below.

Watch Stunna 4 Vegas Record an Encounter With Police on Instagram Live