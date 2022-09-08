StaySolidRocky Arrested for Reportedly Shooting at Funeral Service

StaySolidRocky has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at a funeral service two weeks ago.

On Thursday (Sept, 8), Richmond, Va. rapper StaySolidRocky, born Darak Figueroa, was arrested in Atlanta by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, according to police records obtained by XXL. The arrest came as the result of a warrant being issued for the "Party Girl" rapper after he was charged with shooting inside the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Va. on Aug. 27 at the close of a funeral service, reports Georgia news outlet CBS 46 News.

Rocky, who was driving a pink and black Maserati Levante at the time of his arrest, reportedly had a gun on him when he was apprehended. He faces charges of shooting inside an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and StaySolidRocky's team for comment.

StaySolidRocky rose to prominence in 2020 with the hit single "Party Girl," which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track earned the Dominion State rhymer a deal with Columbia Records the same year and he released his debut EP Fallin a few months later on the imprint. Last month, he put out his most recent project Why So Larceny? independently, which features the singles "Sloppy Joe" and "Cool Off."