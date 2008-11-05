Stars Celebrate Obama Win In New York And Chicago

Last night (11/04) was a monumental one for Q-Tip. Not only did the Abstract Poetic celebrate the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, The Renaissance, but he cheered on as Barack Obama won the presidential election.

Tip, who has been spinning at New York City's Club Santos for several months, threw a Renaissance/Election party to celebrate the special day. Tip held down the turntables while Busta Rhymes, Diddy, Mark Ronson, Universal Executive Sylvia Rhone and many others attended the festivity. December cover boy Kid Cudi also took the stage during the event.

Party-goers got to follow election coverage via a big screen placed on the stage. Tip paused the music at key moments, including John McCain's conceding speech and Obama's victory lap. Tears freely flowed as ecstatic party-goers hugged each other in celebrating the country's first African-American president.

Meanwhile, Common and Talib Kweli also held a celebratory event at Chicago's Hard Rock Cafe last night. The usually laid back Common delivered a passionate speech to a roaring crowd.

"It's a new day, people," Com told the cheering crowd. "We ain't gotta look back no more. Let's look forward. We gon have a good time tonight, but after a good time there's a lot of work to do."

"This the start of a new black family," he continued. "We gon see a black family playing on the lawn of the White House. My daughter believe she can be the next black president. Right now she believes that. She told me that already. Two years ago, she wanted to be a dancer. Now she told me she could be the next president." -Marvin Brandon