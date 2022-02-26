Snootie Wild Dies After Allegedly Being Shot

UPDATE (2/2): Snootie Wild's family has released a statement on his passing.

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of our beloved LePreston Porter, known to the world as gold-selling and Billboard charting Hip Hop recording artist Snootie Wild. He meant the world to us. A son, loving boyfriend, brother to four sisters, a father of seven, and a nephew and cousin to a host of others, he held many roles within our family and was a big kid at heart. LePreston was a beautiful, compassionate and talented soul whose presence was ever felt within our family. A son of Memphis, TN who loved his city, Snootie was a man of the people and dearly loved creating music, and performing fun, high-energy live shows that brought all types of Hip Hop lovers together with his music. His fans were part of his family. So much so that he didn’t like to look down from the stage and would frequently join the crowd. Any city that he visited, he frequently ventured out to underserved areas to connect with the people. We are grateful for the outpouring of love as we endure the overwhelming pain of his life being unjustly taken away from his family and the world entirely too soon. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in not only remembering him and his music but also supporting our pursuit for answers and a thorough investigation by the Houston, TX police department that will bring his killers to justice.”

ORIGINAL POST: Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has died after reportedly being shot in Houston. He was 36 years old.

The news of his tragic passing was confirmed via his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 26), where a picture of him was uploaded with the caption, "Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯."

On Friday (Feb. 25), Houston's ABC 13 reported a man was found near a SUV in a ditch near English Street and Alice Street in Houston suffering from gunshots wounds to the neck. The unnamed victim, who is thought to be Snootie, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Video of the incident is said to be in possession of investigators.

"It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually," officer R. Willkens told reporters. Though the victim was not named, this incident appears to be connected to Snootie's death.

XXL has reached out to Snootie's team and the Houston Police Department for comment.

News first began to circulate that something happened to Snootie after rumors spread that he had died on Friday. A message from his Instagram page then notified fans that he was not dead but in dire straits. "Snootie is not dead. But he's fighting for his life," the message read. "Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts."

Hours later, fellow Memphis rapper Kia Shine broke the news that Snootie was the victim of a shooting, telling his fans about his friend's situation via Instagram. "I’m praying for my #Memphis kinfolk @snootiewild He was shot in houston in the neck and torso and is in critical condition," he wrote.

Born LePreston Porter, Snootie is widely known for his 2013 hit "Yayo," which earned the rapper a gold plaque. The same year, he signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label and released the EP, Go Mode. His last release on CMG, Ain't No Stopping Me, came out in 2015. He'd slowed down on making music in recent years. Last year, he appeared on the single "F**k Your Feelings" alongside Pkolo.

RIP Snootie Wild.