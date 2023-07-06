Sleazyworld Go Hates Onion Heads and Wants a Unicorn in His ABCs

Sleazyworld Go has never been the type to have a filter. That idea is reflected in his iteration of XXL’s ABCs, which follows his 2023 Freshman Class election.

The Kansas City, Mo. and Grand Rapids Mich. native starts off by aligning the letter A with the word athlete. Then he references NBA All-Star Ja Morant in light of Sleazy’s Polo G-assisted loosie "Off The Court," on which the chorus pokes fun at the idea of shooting on and off the court. For the next couple of letters, the 25-year-old rapper asserts himself as a boss for the letter B and then opts for the word coochie to pair with the letter C.

As he continues to sift through the alphabet with a smile, he proclaims himself as a ladies man. First, he shouts out R&B singer Ella Mai for E while shooting his shot the same time, then he sleekly cements the word freaky for the letter F. And shortly after when H comes up, Sleazy admits that he was a bit of a player, but the one who crushes a lot rather than being the "soft" type.

It's all about family for the next few characters. When J comes up, he calls for his brother Joey Crack to be released from jail. For K, he picks Kairos, his youngest son. And then for M, he chooses Lil Monster, his oldest son. That should come to no surprise seeing how Sleazy keeps his children close at all times, at events, in the studio and surely in pictures.

Toward the end of this segment, the rhymer brings it back to the people who gave everyone life. For T, he shows some love to his baby's mother Tee. For U, he picks unicorn and says that he wants a partner who's special in her abilities like the fictional animal. When W comes up, he salutes the many women in the world. But he also lets it be known that everything isn't sweet. He uses X to declare he doesn't mess with his ex.

On a lighter note, Sleazy ends his ABCs by connecting the word youth to the letter Y, rationalizing, "That's like what I do it for the most. That's like the younger generation that's coming up, just trying to make a way for them and showing them that it's possible." Gotta respect that.

With Billboard Hot 100 entries, gold and platinum plaques, a bevy of cosigns and plenty of momentum, the Midwest native is surely paving the way. Take a look at Sleazy's ABCs below.

Watch SleazyWorld Go's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

The Freshman issue of XXL magazine hits stands everywhere on July 18. See Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don's official Freshman pages. In addition to interviews with all 12 artists in the 2023 Class and Freshman cyphers producer Pi'erre Bourne, it includes interviews with Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Boosie BadAzz, Toosii, DDG, Saba, producer Go Grizzly, engineer Jaycen Joshua, singer Coco Jones, SinceThe80s' President Barry "Hefner" Johnson and AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, plus a look back at what the 2022 XXL Freshman Class is doing, hip-hop's love for golfing featuring Scarface, OMB Peezy and pro golfer Harold Varner III, conversations with 10 new artists making noise and a deep dive into A.I. hip-hop songs. You can also buy the 2023 XXL Freshman Class issue here.

2023 XXL Freshman Travis Shinn for XXL loading...