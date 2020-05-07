Easily one of the most unique voices in hip-hop today, 23-year-old Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti introduced the world to his distinct flow, baby voice and mystical ad-libs in 2017, with his eponymous debut mixtape Playboi Carti. Filled with unapologetically soft-spoken bars, the debut LP polarized critics as Carti became a torchbearer of mumble rap—the term often used to degrade younger rappers like Carti or imply the subject puts little emphasis on lyricism and wordplay. But it also helped him gain a rabid and deeply loyal fan base. His debut single, “Magnolia,” in 2017, spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the biggest cult classic hit records of the year.

To his fan’s delight, Carti returned with the lauded album, Die Lit, in 2018. The project doubled down on the Atlanta native’s twitchy ad-libs and mumble rap stature. “Bought a crib for my mama off that mumbling shit,” he spits on "R.I.P." while crowd surfing in a black-and-white music video. Meanwhile, colossal co-signs and features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug and more industry heavyweights cemented Carti as an artistic force to be reckoned with.

But Carti has been uncharacteristically quiet since Die Lit, appearing only to guest on a handful of features and tease his long-awaited follow-up album, Whole Lotta Red, seemingly out of thin air. Prompted by a feud with his longtime collaborator Lil Uzi Vert, the release of his new song, “@ MEH,” on April 16 has been a long time coming for fans who have spent two years patiently waiting for WLR. But there’s more to Carti’s unique fan base than enduring his music drought. Here are 20 signs you’re a Playboi Carti fan.