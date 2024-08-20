Sexyy Red Shares Throwback High School Photos

Sexyy Red shows fans dozens of throwback photos of herself when she was in high school.

Sexyy Red Posts High School Pics

On Monday (Aug. 19), Sexyy Red celebrated school starting back by posting a bunch of photos on Instagram from her high school days. The first post, which can be seen below, features 20 pre-fame photos from her days at Normandy High School in St. Louis. In many of the photos, Sexyy is wearing her signature red weave, while other photos show her with blonde and black hair. In multiple photos, she is holding stacks of cash, which would go on to become her signature pose. A second carousel of photos shows several more throwbacks.

"HAPPY 1st DAY OF SCHOOL ;) #BEENDATGURL," she captioned the first post. "HAPPY 1st DAY OF SCHOOL P2. #ReallyHER," Sexyy labeled the second post.

Sexyy Red Expands Her Brand

Sexyy Red's come-up is something to be studied. On top of her meteoric musical rise to fame, she is starting to expand her brand. The "SkeeYee" rapper recently launched a lip gloss line. The on-brand line features some shocking and gross names including C**chie Juice, Bootyh0le Brown, Nut, P*ssyhole Pink, Yellow Discharge, Gonorrhea, Blue Ballz and Sex on My Period.

Sexyy put out her latest musical offering, In Sexyy We Trust, in May. The project features her biggest song to date, "Get It Sexyy," which she recently revealed was recorded through postpartum depression.

Check out Sexyy Red's old photos below.

See Sexyy Red's Throwback High School Pics