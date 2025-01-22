Sexyy Red Called Out by Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter for Sharing AI Posts With MLK and Apologizes

Sexyy Red gets called out by Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter for sharing an AI post with MLK and Sexyy apologizes.

Sexyy Red Posts Stir Controversy

On Monday (Jan. 20), Sexyy celebrated MLK Day by sharing two posts on social media. One clearly photoshopped image shows her marching alongside King. Chief Keef is also in the picture. A second photo shows Sexyy and the late Civil Rights icon holding hands on what looks to be a dancefloor.

On Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 21), MLK's daughter Bernice King called out the St. Louis rapper for the post.

"This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty," she replied Sexyy's post. "Please delete."

Sexyy apologized and has since taken down the posts.

"You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies," she responded to King. "Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent."

King accepted Sexyy's apology sharing in a follow-up post: "Unfortunately, I regularly challenge the disregard. I earnestly wish that people would imagine what it would feel like to see their deceased, murdered father repurposed for party fliers, unjust legislation, etc. All the best to you, young lady."

This isn't the first time photos of this nature have made headlines. In 2023, photoshopped images of Ice Spice and Martin Luther King went viral after the rapper's fans absurdly connected her to MLK in march memes.

Check out Sexyy Red and Bernice King's tweets below.

See Bernice King Call Out Sexyy Red and Sexyy Red's Response