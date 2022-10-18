Here Are the Most Savage Diss Lines Aimed at People Outside Hip-Hop

Criticizing people who are famous (for good or bad reasons) is a relatively normal part of life, especially in the age of social media. A tweet is posted about a certain celebrity's actions, even if positive, and the comments turn into roasting sessions. However, the celeb is usually none the wiser. But when it comes to rappers name-dropping those same celebrities, the moment turns into a bigger ordeal. Rappers have been levying insults and taking stands (some of which are political) at key figures in their music for quite some time. Some artists have done it so often it became a calling card like Eminem, but it isn't solely just the Detroit MC who speaks his mind.

Some of the most-respected lyrical rappers of all time have shared their thoughts on previous American presidents. On his early career cut "Today," Kendrick Lamar criticizes George W. Bush, the controversial 43rd President of America. K-Dot cut to the chase with "Fuck George Bush, fuck rappers who love dissin'/Fuck you because you don't see my vision." For Nas, he took it a step further on his 2002 track "What Goes Around." “What is destined shall be/George Bush-killer ’til George Bush kills me,” framing Bush's conservative policies as an attack on his personhood.

It's no secret that much of hip-hop isn't fond of Donald Trump. The Game made that known in the savage lyrics he delivered against Trump on "El Chapo," from The Documentary 2.5. "This is doomsday, I can have Guadalupe/Come through and knock Donald Trump out his toupee/Now look at his brains all on the sidewalk," The Game raps.

There have also been more contemporary disses levied as a result of recent pop-culture phenomena. In this case, 21 Savage's bars about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards was captured in lyrical history. 21 shared his thoughts on Drake's "Jimmy Cooks," the most popular song off Drizzy's mostly dance album, Honestly, Nevermind. While Will used his hand to lay the smackdown, 21 imagines what he'd do in the situation. "If I was Will Smith, I would've slapped him with a stick," as in a gun. That's one way to handle it; predictably, the line blew up and is one of the most memorable parts of the track.

Britney Spears, George Zimmerman, Joe Biden and many more have been dissed throughout hip-hop history. Take a look below to see more rapper dissing people who don't rap, some of which deserved it. Check out the most savage diss lines aimed at people outside hip-hop.