RUMOR: Hot Boys Reunion Coming All-Star Weekend?

After Lil Wayne said during a concert last year that the Hot Boys reunion was coming in 2008, it looks like the legendary Cash Money crew could now be one step closer to taking the stage together. In a new interview with MTV, B.G. claims that he is trying to get the group (minus incarcerated member Turk) to join forces for a show on this February's NBA All-Star weekend, which takes place in New Orleans, the crew's hometown "I'mma reach out to Juvie and Wayne and see if they wanna come together and do a Hot Boys reunion [show]...Everybody come together, and we can go out with a bang."

CLICK HERE to see MTV's full report.