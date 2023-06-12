Rubi Rose Sued for Fire Truck Used in Her ‘Twork’ Video Causing Damage to Another Artist’s Studio – Report

Rubi Rose is being sued by a sculptor for allegedly damaging her art studio while shooting her video for "Twork."

Why Is Rubi Rose Being Sued?

According to a TMZ report, published on Monday (June 12), Rubi Rose is being sued by famed contemporary sculptor/artist Analia Saban who claims that her studio was damaged during a music video shoot. In her suit, Saban alleges that a high-pressure hose from a fire truck used in the 2021 XXL Freshman's video for "Twork" caused major damage to the artist's building and art pieces. You can watch Rubi's visual at the bottom of the post.

Saban claims that water from a fire hose flooded her studio, causing extensive water damage to the building and destroying valuable art. She estimates the total cost of the damage to be in the six figures. Hollywood Fire Authority, a Los Angeles-based company that rents firefighter equipment, is also named in the lawsuit. Saban accuses them of failing to properly train Rubi and the crew on how to use the equipment safely.

Also named in the lawsuit are video directors Jay and Georgio Rodriguez and Rubi's record label HitCo. Saban is seeking $300,000 in damages.

XXL has reached out to Rubi Rose's rep for comment.

Who Is Analia Saban?

​​​​​​​According to her official website, Analia Saban is a Buenos Aires, Argentina-born artist that "dissects and reconfigures traditional notions of painting" by "blurring the lines between painting and sculpture, imagery and objecthood." She uses unconventional methods to create her artworks such as laser-burning, weaving and other traditional painting techniques.

In a 2019 video for ArtDunk, which you can watch below, Saban gave viewers a tour of her creative studio. Much of the interior space and outdoor area were used in Rubi Rose's video for "Twork." Check out some of Saban's creative works.

What's Going on With Rubi Rose?

Rubi Rose is relatively quiet on the music front. Her last official music video was for "Wifey" in June of 2022. The Abaz, X-Plosive, Bone Collector and Ljay Currie-produced song samples N.E.R.D.'s 2001 single, "Lapdance."

In March of 2023, the 25-year-old rap starlet was the hot topic on social media after rumors surfaced that she and French Montana were dating. Rubi confirmed to The Shade Room that they are in the early stages of courting. "It's new[.] We chilling and getting to know each other still," she revealed in a message to the gossip website.

Watch Rubi Rose's "Twork" Video Below"