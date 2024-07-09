Rich Amiri’s 2024 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Rich Amiri has been betting on himself and he is starting to stack up some major wins. The 20-year-old rapper from Boston has built a major following coming up from rap's underground over the last couple of years with a style and melodic delivery that is both welcoming and enigmatic paired with trap soundscapes. Rich stays true to form and gloats with a syrupy flow in his 2024 XXL Freshman freestyle.

Rich Amiri Fans pined for the rising artist for in last year's XXL Freshman Class, but his spot in the 2024 XXL Freshman edition is more apt. He has been in rare form recently and raps like a man who sees himself in pole position.

"I don't care about a b***h, cool with none of these rappers I'm f**king they broad/I don't know nothing ’bout a key, this a 2024 push a button when I'm starting my car," he raps as he pantomimes his lyrics for the camera. "Running through the cash like tracks, signed a deal for the M and I went and bought a Audemars watch."

The New England native is flexing as he should be. After he started to rap in 2020, he put together a string of well-received singles including "Walk In" in 2021. After dropping his debut project, For the Better in 2022, last year Rich truly piped up. He recognizes his recent growth.

"It's the lyrics, content, it's my writing skills have improved, my production skills have improved," Rich tells XXL. "I have more of a hand in production. Where I'm getting inspiration from, it changed. Music is subjective, so you can't really say whether it improved because I'm listening to different artists. But definitely, where I'm pulling inspiration from, artist-wise, has changed. Everything is just revamped. Everything is different."

Rich, who inked a deal with 10K Projects in March of 2023, put out his Evolution project featuring the song "Poppin" with Lil Tecca in March last year. He doubled back with more music in 2023, dropping the singles "Codeine Crazy," and "Ain't Nothing" before delivering "One Call," his biggest record to date last November. They appeared on his Ghetto Fabulous album two weeks later. "One Call" peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified gold in late May. The time is now.

"I feel like I have the momentum right now in my career, and I'm at that spot in my career where XXL can take me to the next level," says Rich, who now has over 10 million monthly Spotify listeners. "I don't think there's anybody making what I'm going to release. I know I've taken about a half-year break where I only had one releases, but within the half-year, I've been in this studio every single day working on my craft, and I just don't think… I don't think anybody in my lane or around my age, like, period, is going to be coming how I'm coming."

Check out Rich Amiri's 2024 XXL Freshman Freestyle below.

The Freshman issue is on newsstands everywhere. In addition to interviews with the 2024 Freshman Class and producer Southside, there are also conversations with Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Mustard, Rubi Rose, Ken Carson, Ghostface Killah, Lola Brooke and more, plus, a look back at what the 2023 XXL Freshman Class has been doing. Also, there are stories on the ongoing scamming and fraud plaguing hip-hop, and how podcasters and streamers are playing a major role in rap beef. The issue is on sale here, along with some exclusive Freshmen merch.

Watch Rich Amiri's 2024 XXL Freshman Freestyle