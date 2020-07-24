Hip-hop consists of four main pillars: rapping, DJing, break dancing and graffiti writing. While graf isn't a huge part of the rap scene nowadays as it once was back in the 1980s, dancing still is. While there are plenty of rappers who have two left feet and don't dance (just a sign of the times), there are other artists that bring the flair and rhythm along with their music. More often, rappers are dropping songs that have a dance attached (looking at you, Drake and BlocBoy JB). Some of hip-hop's favorites simply don't shy away from a chance to get loose and showcase their moves.

There aren't as many obvious picks, such as artists who blew up along with their dance, but there are more subtle acts who've worked their dancing into their rap persona. By now, everyone has seen the footage of Offset dancing when he was a teenager, and how that has worked its way into his performances and videos as a member of Migos. But what about Gunna? He didn't start out as a rapper who dances but has been working more moves into his live shows, and looks comfortable doing it.

Another similar example is O.T. Genasis, who got hot in 2014, with the video for "CoCo," where he doesn't dance at all, but he's a legit dance machine now. There are also other rappers that shocked hip-hop fans with their dance skills. Case in point: Jadakiss doing a windmill like a veteran b-boy on Instagram, showing just how deep his hip-hop ties run. No matter what, there will be some names that surprise you.

From Chance The Rapper to Ski Mask The Slump God and more, XXL highlights some rappers who aren't always known for dancing, but have definitely added it to their repertoire. Check out These Rappers Are Secretly Good Dancers and Have the Skills to Prove It.