R. Kelly's estranged daughter Buku Abi (born Joann Kelly) recently broke her silence on the allegations levied against her father and called the singer a monster. Kelly believes his child was manipulated to do so by his ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

Sources close to the singer tell TMZ he was not upset at Abi's social media diatribe because he believes Andrea is the one who put the words in her mouth, according to a report on Sunday (Jan. 12). In fact, the singer thinks Andrea has brainwashed all three of their kids into despising their father.

According to the source, the last time the kids saw their father was when Andrea took them to a concert in Atlanta a few years ago. They have had little contact since then.

In the wake of the explosive Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, where several women came forward with claims of sexual abuse and improper relationships with the singer, Abi shared a lengthy message about her feelings on the situation on Thursday (Jan. 10).

"To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently," she wrote. "I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless."

She added, "The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing, I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word."

The airing of the docuseries has kicked off a firestorm of events including a criminal investigation. Police have visited the singer's residences on multiple occasions in search of the women who are claimed to be held captive. The state attorney of Chicago has urged other victims to come forward. Strangely, the uproar has done wonders for Kelly's streaming numbers.