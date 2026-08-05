OMB Bloodbath Found Guilty at Retrial for Role in 2017 Houston Gang Murder

UPDATE (Aug. 5):

OMB Bloodbath's attorney, Judith Shields, has released the following statement to XXL regarding the rapper being found guilty of federal murder.

"We are deeply disappointed by the verdict. We thank the jurors for their time, and we respect their service even as we profoundly disagree with the result.

From the first day of this case, we have said the same thing: in nearly nine years of messages, calls, and videos collected by the government, there is no order, no payment, and no plan connecting Alexandra Nicks to the death of Sam Johnson. We believed that when this trial began. We know it to be true despite the verdict.

This case is not over. Significant legal issues were raised and preserved during this trial — issues concerning the court's evidentiary rulings, and the sufficiency of the government's proof on the elements of these charges. We believe those issues have real merit, and we will pursue them fully, through post-trial motions and on appeal.

Our thoughts are also with the family of Sam Johnson, whose loss is real and whom nothing in this case diminishes.

Alexandra Nicks and her family have our unchanged commitment: we will continue to fight for her until she comes home. We will have no further comment while post-trial proceedings are pending."

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 5):

OMB Bloodbath has been found guilty at retrial for her role in a 2017 gang-related murder in Houston.

On Monday (Aug. 3), the jury returned the verdict following a two-week trial and several hours of deliberation. After the first case ended in a mistrial in January, the Texas rapper, born Alexandra Nicks, and her codefendant Shaquille Richards were convicted of using a firearm during a racketeering murder and murder in aid of racketeering for ordering a gang shooting that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, 52-year-old Samuel Johnson, nine years ago.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on recorded jail phone calls between Richards and Nicks, text messages, social media communications and more. The second trial included information from Bloodbath's cellphone that had not been presented in the first trial. This info apparently helped sway the jury in trial No. 2.

“This case is not about shooters,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Zenon-Matos said during the first day of trial, according to the Houston Chronicle. “This case is about power.”

Prosecutors proved that Bloodbath and Richards are leaders of Houston's 100% Third Ward (103) Gang, and organized the attempted shooting of a rival gang member in 2017, which caused Johnson's death.

Bloodbath and Richards are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4. They face the possibility of life in prison.

XXL has reached out to OMB Bloodbath's attorney for comment.

Check out the jury's verdict in OMB Bloodbath's federal murder case below.

See Court Records Showing the Verdict in OMB Bloodbath's Federal Murder Case