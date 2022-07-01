A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet.

The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.

On Wednesday (June 29), XXL confirmed that the alleged killer was attacked while in a holding cell awaiting to be transported to court on Tuesday (June 28).

"Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning," the statement from Holder's attorney reads. "The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut. He was taken to the hospital and received an MRI and staples in the back of his head. He arrived in court yesterday afternoon and the case was scheduled to resume with witnesses today."

Holder is awaiting his fate on murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle back on March 31, 2019. After several delays, the trial started earlier this month. Holder is accused of killing the Los Angeles rapper in the parking lot of Nipsey's The Marathon Clothing store. Holder was captured on camera shooting Hussle after apparently falling into a rage over snitching allegations made by the rapper. He also shot two bystanders who survived.

Jansen has conceded Holder is guilty of killing Nipsey Hussle, a beloved rapper from South Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood. Jansen is fighting to get the murder charges dropped to involuntary manslaughter, citing that he believes the crime happened in a fit of passion and was not premediated.

See the Photo of Eric Holder Jr.'s Bruised Face Below