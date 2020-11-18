Video Shows Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store After Being Vandalized: Watch

Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing store has been vandalized.

On Tuesday (Nov. 17), a video surfaced of Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Store in South Central, Los Angeles after being defaced. In the clip, which was initially recorded by a man on Twitter with the username iTO_OTmyTWEETER, the windows are smashed and broken glass can be seen on the outside and in the entranceway of the establishment. Grafitti is also tagged in the parking lot of the shop.

A niggh bet not find out who did this shit... bitch ass nigghs something awful gone happen to Yu!! Long Live The Great @NipseyHussle shit fucced up cuz, love u bro Crying face ✌🏾," user iTO_OTmyTWEETER tweeted along with the video.

As the video continues, he can be heard saying, “Whoever did this shit, if we ever find out who did this, it’s ugly for you cuz.” He continues with, “I swear to God. We gon' hurt somebody, cuz. You niggas some fucking haters. This shit is fucked up. Bitch-ass niggas.”

Several hours later, he posted another video that showed several men sweeping up the debris. "We got it done...," iTO_OTmyTWEETER tweeted.

It's currently unknown who was responsible for the vandalism that took place at the beloved rapper's store. As of reporting time, a police report had not been filed regarding the incident.

The Marathon Clothing store opened in South Central, Los Angeles in 2019. This store is also the location where the Victory Lap rhymer was killed in March of 2019. Eric Holder, who has been charged with Nipsey's murder, is currently in custody and awaiting trial.

The video of The Marathon Clothing store's vandalization comes a month after news surfaced that Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, who is the administrator of Nip's estate, filed a legal complaint against the Crips, LLC, which belongs to the well-known street gang. In the lawsuit, Blacc Sam is suing the organization over "The Marathon Continues" slogan, which the Crips filed trademarks to use on clothing and more.

XXL has reached out to the LAPD and Nipsey's rep for a comment.