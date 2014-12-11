Nicki Minaj’s Album ‘The Pinkprint’ Leaks

pinkprint11 loading...

Looks like Nicki Minaj's fans have an early Christmas present. Nicki Minaj's latest album, The Pinkprint, has leaked. The album, which features music heavyweights such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few, can be heard by checking out some of the songs posted below. We will be sure to update the page with any new leaked tracks as soon as they become available.

One of the tracks, "Truffle Butter" is very interesting as it pertains to the beef between Drake and Tyga. Earlier this year, a snippet of a Drake song entitled "All White" which was supposed to feature Tyga was released. If you listen to the track, which you can hear by clicking the link here, you'll realize that it is the same exact beat, and the same exact Drake verse that is on what is now "Truffle Butter." It seems as if Tyga has officially been iced out of getting on tracks with Drizzy. Check out "Truffle Butter" here.

Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint officially drops on Dec. 15, and is avaialble for pre-order on iTunes here.

Related: Here’s A Sneak Peak Of Nicki Minaj’s 2015 Calendar

Nicki Minaj Featuring Meek Mill “Big Daddy”

The Best Sneaker Moments From Nicki Minaj