Nicki Minaj Says She Turned Down a Kanye West Feature for “Right Thru Me”

Nicki Minaj just dropped some trivia about her debut album Pink Friday. According to the "No Frauds" rapper, her hit single "Right Thru Me" could have featured Kanye West, but Minaj convinced Yeezy not to appear on the track.

"Hooks I freestyled in the studio: 'Blazin' Fun fact: Kanye REALLY wanted to get on RIGHT THRU ME. I had to beg him to change his mind," she tweeted yesterday (March 25).

Despite not getting the 'Ye feature, the song peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart. The track, along with the singles, "Your Love," "Moment 4 Life" and "Super Bass," helped push the LP into triple platinum status.

West and Nicki did link up on the song "Blazin," off her debut album and would later collab on the track "Monster."

Seven years after Pink Friday and Nicki is still on top of her game. She recently surpassed Aretha Franklin for most female appearances on the Billboard Hot 100. To toast the major accomplishment, she celebrated by twerking on Instagram.

“When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries,” she captioned the video.

Nicki was pushed over the top after her three new songs, “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, “Changed It” featuring Lil Wayne and “Regret in Your Tears,” made appearances on the chart.

