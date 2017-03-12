Nicki Minaj Creates ‘Queens Got da Crown’ Playlist on Tidal

Nicki Minaj just curated an exclusive playlist for Tidal. The collection of songs is dubbed Queens Got da Crown, and it features all artists from the rapper's native borough, including Nas, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Mobb Deep, N.O.R.E., LL Cool J and many more.

Minaj teased the playlist to fans yesterday (March 10). "Just created smthn super dope for Tidal. Hope u guys are all signed up. 👅," she wrote on Twitter, giving a hint that something was afoot.

She later revealed the big surprise as the collection of songs for Tidal. "SWIPE TO SEE the #QueensGotTheCrown Playlist," she posted on Instagram, along with a screenshot of the cover art, which features Nas. "Go to Tidal. I just put this amazing playlist together & I really want u guys to listen! S/O to all the Queens artists from every decade reppin! Queens Get Da Money!!!!!!"

The playlist is 40-songs deep and contains some of Q-U's brightest stars and best tracks like, Nas' "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)," Lost Boyz's "Jeeps, Lex Coups, Bimaz & Benz," Onyx's "Slam," LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" and Run-DMC's "Walk This Way."

This is honestly a crash course into how much Queens has put on for NYC. Of course, Nicki added her most recent releases "No Frauds," "Changed It" and "Regret in Your Tears."

The latter track has been the subject of debate on Twitter, with Nicki calling out PartyNextDoor for liking tweets that implied her ghostwrote the single.

Stream Nicki's Queens Got da Crown playlist here.

