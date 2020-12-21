Nicki Minaj Posts Phone Numbers of People Who Appear to Be Randomly Texting Her, Tells Barbz to “Have No Mercy”

Nicki Minaj has called on the Barbz to handle some light work after interacting with some eager fans who apparently left her frustrated this afternoon.

On Monday (Dec. 21), Nicki Minaj shared the phone numbers of several unsuspecting fans via Twitter after it appears that she was added to a group chat called "MOM CLUB." After posting an image of the conversation, the Young Money Entertainment affiliate encouraged her fans to respond to the members of the aforementioned text chat. "Barbz, have no mercy," she tweeted while sharing eight different people's contact information.

Based on the images the Queen rapper posted, it's hard to tell if the rhymer shared the numbers on purpose, but the message she shared suggests that she wanted her fans to presumably do damage in the either the individuals' inboxes or possibly call them up. Nicki has since deleted the tweets, though.

Almost immediately after sharing the photo, Barbz went on a ruthless pursuit of the group chat's guilty parties. "Text Nicki again and I promise you will wake up on the Moon surrounded by 7 martians ready to dissect every piece for your body examination," one fan wrote in a text message to one of the people in the group chart. In the caption for the screenshot of the text, the Twitter user wrote, "I got uuu baby @NICKIMINAJ."

According to one of the people who was included in the group chat, the user claims she was added to a chat that contained a bunch of celebrity iCloud emails. To their amazement, the email actually belongs to Nicki. The unnamed group chat attendee insisted she wasn't the originator of the chat and didn't have a hand in creating it. She also said that she received threatening texts from Nicki Minaj fans.

Other fans of the 38-year-old rapper shared similar messages they sent to others in the chat, threatening their safety if they contacted the New York City-bred rapper again.

See more reactions from Nicki Minaj's Barbz below.

If you're familar with the Barbz, it's well known that this behavior isn't new. Her tight knit squad of fans have made it a point to protect her honor on several occasions. Back in Aug. 2019, her fan base took aim at Bhad Bhabie, after the young rapper attempted to explain how artists use hooks written by somebody else to help elevate their music to the next level. Barbz have also been known to attack other female rappers like Cardi B and Lil Kim, while simultaniously trying to take down any person who negativley speaks on Nicki Minaj.