Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are two rappers that are about to do their best to help provide more opportunities for women in the music industry.

On Friday (Feb. 1), the Recording Academy's Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion announced that the two rappers will be doing so by participating in a brand-new initiative that will help provide more opportunities for female music producers and engineers.

The Producer and Engineer Inclusion Initiative calls on any label or executive responsible for or involved in selecting and hiring producers and engineers to commit to considering at least two women before making any of their future hiring decisions.

The new effort, which is backed by Nicki, Bardi, Common, Post Malone and more, also requests that working producers take on gender diversity challenges in music’s technical field when considering who to mentor and prepare for development and advancement opportunities.

"As an artist and member of the Recording Academy, I’m proud to join this pledge and appreciate the work of the Task Force to bring this forward," said Common in a press release. "Women deserve as much opportunity as men, and we know this industry has not always been fair. The only way to change these inequities is for us to face it directly and commit to do more."

Fellow artists 2 Chainz, Jhene Aiko, Aminé, Big Sean, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, Missy Elliott, Fat Joe, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill, Metro Boomin, Usher, YG, Pharrell, Yo Gotti, No I.D. and more have also encouraged the effort created by The Recording Academy Task Force, which was established in March of 2018.