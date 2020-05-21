Sheck Wes Arrested on Weapon, Drugs Charges

UPDATE (May 21):

Sheck Wes was released from NYPD custody this morning (May 21). Sheck's attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ, "This morning, Judge Moyne, in the Manhattan Criminal Court released Sheck Wes on his own recognizance, with no bail. His case was adjourned to August. During that period, we will conduct our own investigation into the charges."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sheck Wes has been arrested in his hometown of Harlem.

A rep for the NYPD confirmed to XXL on Thursday (May 21) that the Harlem, N.Y. native, born Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, was arrested at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (May 20) on drug and gun charges. According to the police report, Wes was observed with a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and a small amount of marijuana inside of his vehicle. He has been charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and first degree unlawful possession of marijuana. The firearm charge is considered a felony while the drug charge is a violation. Wes received an additional violation for not having a driver's license.

A report from TMZ that was published this morning claims that the rapper was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV in Harlem, N.Y. when he was pulled over for excessive window tints.

This isn't the "Mo Mamba" artist's first run-in with police. In July of 2019, Sheck Wes shared an unsettling experience he had with law enforcement in Sweden via Twitter. "Police frisked me and the whole gang down in Sweden and stripped searched my mans with no consent and we just had too agree shit was wild aggressive , and that’s fucked up," Sheck tweeted. "EUROPEAN countries police always just tryna make and use examples and on tourists that’s unsturdy . Free Rocky!"

Sheck's tweets came days after ASAP Rocky was arrested in Sweden following video footage surfacing of him and members of his crew getting into a physical altercation with two men, who accused Rocky's team of breaking his headphones.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Sheck Wes for a comment.