Dave East Arrested for Drugs and Disorderly Conduct

Dave East has been arrested in Queens, N.Y.

A rep for the NYPD confirmed to XXL that the Mass Appeal Records artist, born David Brewster, was arrested in Queens early Friday morning (May 22) and received summonses for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. According to a report from NBC 4, East was a backseat passenger in an SUV that failed to signal when turning near the Queensbridge Houses in the area of Long Island City, in the borough where the rapper spent time growing up.

Reports claim that police officers detected the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle and although the driver of the SUV complied, East was said to be aggressive with authorities. Law enforcement reportedly discovered half a dozen bags of marijuana in the truck. The Beloved MC was taken to the 114th precinct in the Astoria section of Queens, where he was issued the two summonses.

The 2016 XXL Freshman shared footage of himself being handcuffed by NYPD officers on his Instagram page this morning. In the clip, he is seen being taken out of a white SUV and placed into handcuffs. East can be heard telling the officers, "I'm not fighting, I'm not fighting. Lock me up." Meanwhile, witnesses at the scene accuse authorities of harassing East.

"REST IN PARADISE SHOOTER SHIT DONT STOP FUCC NYPD TILL I SEE U AGAIN," Dave wrote in the caption of the IG post.

The East Harlem, N.Y. rapper's social media post is presumably in reference to his longtime friend and rapper, Kiing Shooter, who died earlier this month. East and Nas have both posted tributes to the late artist on their Instagram pages.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dave East for a comment.