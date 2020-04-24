Nas Is Working on a New Project With Hit-Boy

Nas is cooking up a new project.

While speaking with DJ Ralph McDaniels during the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal’s Hip-Hop Loves NY benefit event on Friday (April 24), the Queens-bred rapper revealed that he is working on a project with Hit-Boy.

"Yeah, yeah," Nas began, after being asked if he has new music lined up. "It’s some projects going on. One of them—I was working with Hit-Boy and I still am. And then there’s another, there’s another, the one I’m working on that I don’t wanna disclose. But, Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him. He played a snippet in the battles the other day...of something. We got some things.”

Nas' most recent release was his 2018 effort, Nasir, which was produced by Kanye West. In 2017, Escobar hinted that the album would drop in the summer of 2017. "Two weeks,” he said during in an interview with The New York Times. “I always say I’m two weeks away from finishing.”

Nasir dropped shortly after Nas inked a distribution deal for his label Mass Appeal Records with Universal Music Group. The album was among a line up of G.O.O.D. Music releases, all of which contained seven tracks each. In celebration of Nasir, the rapper held a listening event under the Queensboro Bridge in New York City on June 14, 2018. The album features appearances from Diddy, The-Dream and more.

Nas initially announced that he finalized his 11th album on the song "Nas Album Done" featured on DJ Khaled's Major Key album, which dropped in 2016.