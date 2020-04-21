Lil Xan Hospitalized Due to Pandemic-Induced Panic Attack: Report

Lil Xan was hospitalized over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (April 21), the rapper was rushed to the hospital on Sunday (April 19) while quarantining at his mother's home in Corona, Calif. Xan's mother reportedly called paramedics after noticing that her son was hallucinating. The outlet claims that the rapper fell ill due to stress over state advised stay-at-home orders.

TMZ reports that Xan claims doctors told him that he suffered a panic attack. However, the rapper doesn't recollect much of what happened. Xan has attributed the attack to anxiety from being quarantined at home. The rapper has had bouts with anxiety in the past, but this appears to be his first during the pandemic.

Lil Xan has since hopped on Instagram and reflected on the last few years of his life. In an upload from Monday (April 20), Xan captioned a video montage of himself, "Looking back at the last couple years of my life an it’s been a crazy ride,can’t wait for things to get back to normal tho so I can get back to work!love you guys and hope you all are safe,healthy and happy."

Days prior, Xan apologized to fans for his absence, while thanking them for supporting the video for his new record, "Everything I Own." He wrote in the Instagram caption, "Sorry for being inactive a lot lately, it’s just this pandemic has me losing my mind,thank you guys for getting my new song to 1M you guys are the fucking best ! Much more coming soon..."

Back in December 2019, Lil Xan announced to his fans that he was calling it quits from the rap game to focus on his clothing line. "I quit rapping and I'm only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line and brand [too]," he wrote on his Instagram story. The next day, Xan told fans he was just kidding about stepping away from rap. "Sorry to get your hopes up I’m not quitting haterszzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz .," he captioned a follow-up post on Instagram.

Lil Xan teasing fans that he was hanging up his mic came months after he claimed he was trying to quit using Xanax cold turkey, which resulted in him suffering seizures.

