Lil Xan Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold

Lil Xan is reportedly hospitalized on a psychiatric hold as he deals with issues related to his mental health.

On Wednesday (March 23), Xan jumped on his Instagram Story and posted two photos where he revealed that he checked himself into a hospital on a 5150 hold, which is California code for “the action of a doctor, mental health professional, police officer, or even a family member, involuntarily committing someone to a mental health treatment facility,” according to FindLaw.com.

“DIDNT WANT TO EVEN LET PEOPLE KNOW HOW BAD IT WAS AFFECTING MY MENTAL HEALTH BUT I FEEL I SHOULD BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL ON A 51/50,” he captioned a photo of what appears to be himself restrained on a gurney with one hand available. “PLEASE STOP SPEAKING ABOUT ME IF YOU DONT KNOW ME IM A HUMAN BEING JUST LIKE YOU.”

In another photo, Xan appears to explain why he checked himself into a psych ward. The 25-year-old rapper suggested that online bullying possibly after he outed his former manager, Stat Quo, who Xan claims helped feed his near-fatal drug addiction, was the reason why he is hospitalized.

“CRAZY EVER SINCE I SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE INDUSTRY SO MANY FALSE NARRATIVE VIDEOS ABOUT ME START SURFACING ON THE INTERNET LIKE WILDFIRE,” he wrote. “IF YOU THINK IM BROKE I ASK YOU TO DIG DEEPER AND DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH THEN BELIEVE A STUIPD YOUTUBE VIDEO. IM LIVING VERY VERY COMFORTABLY AND ASK THE PEOPLE SPEAKING LIES ABOUT ME TO PLEASE STOP AS ITS AFFECTING MY MENTAL HEALTH."

Lil Xan has been very open about his battle with drug addiction and his road to sobriety since he became a rapper. In November of 2018, the "Watch Me Fall" artist had a relapse and entered himself into a drug rehab program.

While undergoing treatment, Xan’s girlfriend, Annie, expressed the rapper's gratitude for all the support he received from his fans.

"Diego [Xan] was just admitted into his first treatment," she said. "He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him. We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way."

A week before checking into the psych hospital, Xan posted a celebratory video on his IG page and thanked his fans for their support. In the clip, Xan is filming a jumbo jet that he just disembarked followed by another video where a fleet of luxury vehicles are waiting to pick him and his entourage up.

"Thankful for the life i live," he captioned the clip along with a broken heart emoji. "Thank you to the fans, I wouldn’t be anything without yall, he added along with a fire emoji and a partying face emoji.

XXL has reached out to Lil Xan for comment.