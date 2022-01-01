Lil Xan Fires Back at People Labeling Him a Snitch for Calling Out Former Manager: ‘You Can’t Snitch If You’re Not a Gang Member’

Lil Xan is firing back at people calling him a snitch for outing his former manager whom Xan claims helped feed his near-fatal drug addiction.

On Friday afternoon (Dec. 31), Xan hopped on Instagram Live to address the "haters." "It's half and half," Xan said, referring to the percentage of people for and against him. "It's like half are saying, 'Yo, thank God you are spreading the word.' And the other half is, 'Oh, you're a snitch now, bro. He didn't make you do that.' All this stuff. Like, bro, I'm not a gang banger."

Xan is of the belief that only people who are in street gangs have the capability to snitch. "I'm a civilian," he continued. "How am I a snitch? Did I go to court and rat on my gang? I don't have a gang. You can't snitch if you're not a fucking gang member, bro. Miss me with that. I'm trying to help other artists, particularly in my same similar situation, not die or go down the same path and get in bad deals."

He added, "I'm doing this to help people, but a lot of the haters don't seem to get it."

Xan opened a can of worms a few days ago when he called out his former manager, Stat Quo, alleging Stat enabled his drug addiction by getting drugs for the young rapper whenever he needed them on tour. Xan even openly contemplated taking legal action. "He's gonna act like he didn't do that, like a fuckin' hypocrite, and I'm really feeling like I should take him to court," Xan said. "Because that was a time I almost died from the drugs. I was so skinny, unhealthy."

The Total Xanarchy rapper later came back and took some responsibility for his own actions but still faulted his manager. "[Am] I putting 100% of the blame on him? No I was a drug addict how could I!" Xan later posted on Instagram. "Am I telling you that he was doing nothing but speeding up my drug use by supplying my the very pills that could’ve killed me? YES! I’m making this public because I know in my heart this happens way to often and it’s how we end up losing some of the greatest artist way to young...These people must answer for there crimes, I remember days on tour my security would have to check on me to see if I was still breathing! But as long as I was medicated enough to get on stage and make that bag for me and the team everything was all good lol what a joke."

Royce 5'9" recently compared Xan's actions to a Karen. XXL has reached out to Stat Quo for comment.

