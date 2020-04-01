Lauren London Releases Statement on One-Year Anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London honored Nipsey Hussle on the one-year anniversary of the rapper's untimely death.

Late Tuesday night (March 31), Lauren London used social media to reflect on life without Hussle. London, who is the mother of Nipsey's son, Kross, added to her tribute to the late rapper with a photo of them standing in front of a sign for Marathon Clothing, which is a Los Angeles clothing store Nipsey founded.

In the open letter shared on Instagram, Lauren begins, "Time is deceptive. It's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago."

The actress continues: "God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going andGods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year. I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."

Following his death, Nipsey's legacy has been immortalized through tributes from his peers and fans. In addition to London, rappers such as YG, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill also memorialized Nipsey on the anniversary of his passing.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31 last year. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, has been behind bars since being arrested for the crime last April. Back in February, it was reported that the trial for his case could begin in March and end in late April. The trial has yet to begin.