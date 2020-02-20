The trial for Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer could begin as soon as next month.

On Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 19), The New York Daily News reported that Eric Holder’s murder trial is expected to begin in late March and could be completed sometime in mid-April. A late March start for the trial would be nearly one year after Nipsey was shot and killed in front of his The Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

During the hearing yesterday, Judge Robert Perry reportedly said he hoped to get the trial done by April 14 and even suggested a late March start if necessary. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

“Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial,” Perry reportedly told Holder who was in the courtroom shackled from the waist and wearing a yellow jumpsuit.

“Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?” he asked Holder.

Holder replied, “Yeah.” He reportedly said nothing else during the hearing.

This news comes months after Holder tried to have his attempted murder charges dismissed back in November as it relates to the two other victims that he allegedly shot during the same time prosecutors say he shot Nipsey.

Holder's attorneys argued that the Kill Zone Theory, which is a theory that includes guidelines to determine whether someone was trying to kill someone or someones in a particular area of an attack, did not apply to the two other victims and therefore should be dismissed. A judge disagreed, and the motion was denied.

On May 9, 2019, Holder was indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon by a grand jury. He was also indicted on two new counts of assault with a firearm. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to confirm this report.