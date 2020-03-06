Young Thug Clowns YFN Lucci’s Jewelry: “My Kids Jewelry Hitting Harder Than That S*!t Boy”

Young Thug has some words for YFN Lucci's wristwear.

On Thursday (March 5), Lucci hopped on his Instagram page to show off his flossy jewelry. In the clip, the rapper’s left hand is flushed with diamond-encrusted rings, bracelets and a blinged-out watch. He captioned the clip, "Thug Motivation.”

Young Thug caught wind of his video and wasn’t impressed. Young Thug, who will embark on a tour this spring, jumped into his comment section and wrote, “My kids jewelry hit harder than that shit boy.”

It’s no secret that Thug and Lucci have beef with each other. Their discord dates back to 2017 when Thugger crowned himself as the new Tupac Shakur after dropping his Beautiful Thugger Girls album. Shortly afterward, YFN Lucci seemingly fired shots at Thugger with his thoughts on the subject.

Then, in August 2019, Lucci went on his Instagram Story to seemingly tell his followers how he feels about Thugger’s So Much Fun album. "Cap ass album," Lucci wrote in his IG Story. "Boy almost shitted on himself in Lenox. No cap."

Thug jumped into his IG Story called out Lucci. "@yfn if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U," he wrote. Before that, Thug threatened to slap Lucci back in March.

Check out YFN Lucci’s post and Young Thug’s response below.