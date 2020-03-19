It's been seven months the tragic murder of Tee Grizzley’s aunt and police are still looking for suspects in the case. A local organization is doing its best to help them out.

According to a report WXYZ Detroit published on Thursday (March 19), Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Grizzley’s aunt Jobina Whittaker Brown. As previously reported, a Chrysler 300 Brown was sitting in with Tee was shot up by an unidentified party on Aug. 20, 2019. The 41-year-old, who was also Tee Grizzley's manager, was hit while sitting inside of the car with two men. Brown was rush to a local hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Brown, a mother of three children, was part of the Affluent Management Team and managed rappers like Tee Grizzley and fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby.

Days after her death, Grizzley went on his Instagram account to pay tribute to his beloved aunt. The Scriptures rapper shared a video of Brown sitting in the back seat of a moving car and smiling. Tee captioned the clip, "Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me???? Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much 💔."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All rewards are paid under anonymity.

XXL has reached out to the nationwide call center for Michigan Crime Stoppers for confirmation.