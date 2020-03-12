Promotion for Jay Electronica's debut LP has just taken a major step forward.

On Thursday afternoon (March 12), Apple Music unloaded the tracklist for his long-awaited debut album, A Written Testimony. The only thing is, if you don't speak Arabic, you'll have a problem reading the tracklist. Unless you use Google Translate.

Check out the translated tracklist and the original one just below.

Electronica's new album includes features from Travis Scott and The-Dream. The-Dream is featured twice on the new LP.

The coming of Jay Electronica's new tracklist, of course, represents the next major step toward the release of his debut album, which is something fans have been waiting on for more than 10 years now. Jay Elect has been teasing the project for a while, but it was only this past February that the idea of a Jay Electronica album actually being released came into play. That's when he went on a tweeting spree that announced his plans.

"Album done," he wrote in the first in a barrage of tweets. "Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26." He also appeared to hint at Jay-Z featuring heavily on the project, though there's no Hov feature in sight on this tracklist. Last year, Jay Electronica flat-out said a Hov joint project was likely. Fans might just have to wait a little while longer.

Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony Album Tracklist

1. “The Overwhelming Event”

2. “Ghost of Soulja Selim”

3. “The Blinding” featuring Travis Scott

4. “The Neverending Story”

5. “Shiny Suit Theory” featuring The-Dream

6. “Flux Capacitor”

7. “Intensive Flowing”

8. “Fruits of the Spirit”

9. “Ezekiel's Wheel” featuring The-Dream

10. “A.P.I.D.T.A.”