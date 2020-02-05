17 Rappers Who Haven’t Put Out an Album in a While That We’d Like to Hear From

It takes time to put together a rap album. As far as how much time, results may vary. On one end of the spectrum, you have artists like Gucci Mane, E-40, Tech N9ne and others who have released more albums than some rappers have put out singles during their careers. Through hell, high water or prison bids, they keep their fans fully stocked with new material on an annual basis. No questions asked.

On the opposite end of the scale, you have MCs like Lauryn Hill and Jay Electronica whose lengthy careers consist of one solo studio album a piece. Through years of anticipation for a follow-up, they’ve kept fans waiting and waiting and waiting for nada. Leaving supporters with a lot of questions.

There are a number of reasons that can lead to a rapper taking a few years or more between LPs, from personal issues to production problems to simply perfectionism. Sometimes, label problems are to blame. Last year, 50 Cent defended former XXL Freshman Fetty Wap’s lack of a sophomore album in the years since the release of his breakout self-titled debut in 2015. “He had contract issues. It makes an artist not want to make music,” Fif opined. Fetty's sophomore album should be arriving this year after he teased the effort in 2019.

50 himself is pushing over half a decade since the release of his last album as he’s been focusing his talents on other forms of media and investments.

In the end, true artistry cannot be rushed. But there are several rappers who have been on album hiatus who we’d like to see officially return with a new LP. XXL examines 17 rappers who have been dormant on the album tip for a while that we’d like to see return to glory.