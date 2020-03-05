Hip-Hop Fuels These Wild Athlete Moments You Need to Watch

Over the last six years, some of the most popular rap songs have made their way into the funniest and most poignant moments in sports culture. As is usually the case in a post-Twitter world, more than a few of those instances have gone viral.

One moment took place when LeBron James unveiled his short-lived baldy look. The song he chooses to soundtrack that moment—one he punctuates with some hyper-animated facial expressions—is priceless. Meanwhile, Olympic Gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps delivered a viral moment of his own while listening to one Atlanta superstar to get in the zone for a race at the 2016 Olympics.

Taking the field at the 2018 Super Bowl at Minneapolis, Minn.'s U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles took a moment to recognize the then-incarcerated Meek Mill by running out of the tunnel to the sounds of "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," the intro song for his Dreams and Nightmares album. Within minutes, the sports moment spread on social media and became a gesture fans won't be forgetting for a long time.

On a lighter, more recent side of things, Common did something unprecedented when he pulled up at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago last month. After serving up a spoken word tribute to Chicago legends and the late Kobe Bryant, Com proceeded to introduce the members of each NBA All-Star team by rhyming the name of every single starter with one of his lyrics. Naturally, Common began trending immediately as fans got their jokes off.

Other hip-hop-fueled, athlete viral moments include one NBA star's trick shot, an NFL player going full fan-mode on the sidelines and more.

XXL takes a look at 11 times hip-hop fueled wild athlete moments, with everything from hilarious to poetic to somewhere in between.