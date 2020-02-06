Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Common and More to Play in 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
This year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is going to see some real talent on the court from some of your favorite rappers.
On Wednesday (Feb. 5), the NBA used their social media platforms to announce that Chance The Rapper, Common and Quavo have all been confirmed to play in this year's celebrity game. Chano and Common have also been selected to be team captions for this year's festivities.
Other rappers and musicians who have been tapped to partake in this year's game include Bad Bunny, Chance's brother Taylor Bennett and Jidenna. The teams will be coached by famed ESPN media personalities Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.
The 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is set to talk place on Friday, Feb. 14. at 7:00 PM EST. at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.
Besides showing off their skills on the court, Chance The Rapper and Common will also be delivering some all-star performances during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
While fand all know that Quavo can ball, Chance has yet to distinguish himself as a golden ballplayer. Back in Nov., the "All Night" rapper was trolled by fans after missing 11-straight shots during a Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers game.
Check out the full list of celebrities playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.
Team Stephen A.
Chance The Rapper
Taylor Bennett
Laroyce Hawkins
Anthony “Spice” Adams
Marc Lasry
Ronnie 2K
Katelyn Ohashi
Lil Rel Howrey
A’ja Wilson
Darius Miles
Team Wilbon
Common
Bad Bunny
Hannibal Buress
Kane Brown
Jon Batiste
Alex Moffat
Jose Andres
Famous Los
Jidenna
Chelsea Gray
Quentin Richardson
