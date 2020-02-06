Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Common and More to Play in 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

This year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is going to see some real talent on the court from some of your favorite rappers.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), the NBA used their social media platforms to announce that Chance The Rapper, Common and Quavo have all been confirmed to play in this year's celebrity game. Chano and Common have also been selected to be team captions for this year's festivities.

Other rappers and musicians who have been tapped to partake in this year's game include Bad Bunny, Chance's brother Taylor Bennett and Jidenna. The teams will be coached by famed ESPN media personalities Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is set to talk place on Friday, Feb. 14. at 7:00 PM EST. at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Besides showing off their skills on the court, Chance The Rapper and Common will also be delivering some all-star performances during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

While fand all know that Quavo can ball, Chance has yet to distinguish himself as a golden ballplayer. Back in Nov., the "All Night" rapper was trolled by fans after missing 11-straight shots during a Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers game.

Check out the full list of celebrities playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.

Team Stephen A.

Chance The Rapper

Taylor Bennett

Laroyce Hawkins

Anthony “Spice” Adams

Marc Lasry

Ronnie 2K

Katelyn Ohashi

Lil Rel Howrey

A’ja Wilson

Darius Miles

Team Wilbon

Common

Bad Bunny

Hannibal Buress

Kane Brown

Jon Batiste

Alex Moffat

Jose Andres

Famous Los

Jidenna

Chelsea Gray

Quentin Richardson