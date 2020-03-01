Chuck D Threatens to Kick Flavor Flav Out of Public Enemy

Public Enemy rappers Chuck D and Flavor Flav are at odds over the group's announced appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles and Chuck appears to be at his wit's end with his partner in rhyme.

On Saturday (Feb. 29), Chuck opened up about Flav's recent criticism of the group's alliance with a politician and he had some stern words.

“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this,” Chuck said in a statement to HipHopDX. “He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.”

XXL has reached out to Chuck D's team who confirmed his comment.

Chuck's words came the same day Flav had his lawyer release a lengthy statement on why the P.E. hypeman would not be involved in the rally.

"We have become aware that Flavor’s bandmate and Public Enemy co-creator, Chuck D, has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for President and plans to perform at an upcoming Sanders Rally," the statement reads in part. "While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit—his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."

The letter goes on to call the announcement "grossly misleading" and refers to the campaign as a "fake revolution."

Chuck D and Flavor Flav have had contentious times before. In 2017, Flav sued Chuck D over royalties over the group's Nothing Is Quick in the Desert album.