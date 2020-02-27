Bernie Sanders Announces Rally With Public Enemy Performance
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday (Feb. 26) that he will be holding a rally in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 1) that will feature a performance from Public Enemy.
The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the rally starting at 5 p.m. Public Enemy’s performance shouldn’t be a surprise as the group has very often addressed politics and African-American issues in their music.
On Twitter, when 2008 Green Party vice-presidential candidate Rosa A. Clemente acknowledged that Chuck D rarely endorses a presidential candidate, the P.E. frontman replied, “I believe in reparations and a lotta issues none of these folks see-as you know Rosa. But lemme say this to those reading this..having been to 115 countries this planet is on a spin cycle. Rinsed. These political hogwashes are no longer a USA discussion-it’s a 2020 Earthizen one.”
However, some people are not happy with P.E. supporting Sanders. One fan tweeted his opposition to Sanders because the senator voted for the 1994 Crime Bill. Chuck D responded to the critic. "Jazzz I don’t expect anything,” Chuck D tweeted. “However I do know that this administration now is fit to kill something. Even if you clear to see things .....your social surroundings will have civil cataracts."
Ever since Bernie Sanders first launched his bid for president in 2016, he has been endorsed by numerous rappers including Killer Mike, T.I. and Bun B. Even Cardi B has been feeling the Bern. Back in July, when Sanders formally announced his presidential bid for 2020, Bardi sat down with the 78-year-old senator to discuss the future of America.
For more information about Bernie Sanders' rally this weekend, head over to berniesanders.com.
Here's a History of Rappers Running for Political Office
Killer Mike
Unfortunately, Killer Mike missed the deadline to file paperwork to become a write-in ballot candidate and was therefore denied the ability to run in the special election. But the three ATLiens aren't the only rappers to publicly declare their interest or intention to run for political office; some have even followed through on their claims, though none, to this point, has won a government position. Here is a brief history of rappers running for political office, both home and abroad. —Dan Rys
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Marcos Maidana - Weigh-In
2 ChainzYear: 2015
Intended Office: Mayor of College Park, Georgia
Real Or Nah?: Unclear
The Rundown: 2 Chainz won a whole lot of fans with his punchlines and catchy hits, but he won a political battle even more recently when he went toe to toe with Nancy Grace on her television show and out-argued the host on the topic of marijuana legalization. Shortly after his victory, Chainz told XXL that he wanted to make a real difference in the world, announcing he intended to run for Mayor of his hometown of College Park. “I’m supposed to be running for mayor in College Park," he said in January. "I got everybody wishing. I’m really gonna do this little mayor thing in College Park. I’m just trying to make sure I have the right qualifications.” College Park's current Mayor Jack Longino—who has been in his seat for 20 years—seemed a little unconcerned, citing his own record of achievement in his position and asserting that Chainz didn't even truly live in CP anymore. It's not really clear if Chainz will continue to pursue the Mayor's job, but sources indicated recently that he was at least seriously considering whether he was qualified. Only time may tell.
UFC, Famous Stars And Straps And New Era Cap Company Inc. "The Magic Party" At XS The Nightclub
Bun BYear: 2013
Intended Office: Mayor of Houston
Real Or Nah?: Nah
The Rundown: Bun already claims the title of unofficial Mayor of H-Town, but two years ago a local political blog floated the idea for real. The response? "Too many skeletons in the closet, lol," was what he emailed in return. Later in the month, the Trill OG stopped by the Breakfast Club to speak on the rumors that flew after the blog's story. “I mean, I’d take it into consideration, but I don’t know if that’s something I’m looking to get into anytime soon,” Bun said on the radio show. “I mean, what it would represent would be incredible, but first off I’m gonna get compared to [disgraced former Detroit Mayor] Kwame Kilpatrick all day because he was always considered the Hip-Hop Mayor. So those kind of comparisons gonna be the first thing to jump out. And I’ve led somewhat of an interesting life in my earlier years, so of course there’s a couple of different cases that may pop up."
Sido And Bushido Present "23"
BushidoYear: 2012
Intended Office: Mayor of Berlin
Real Or Nah?: Sort of?
The Rundown: German rapper Bushido may be an obscure name to most American hip-hop fans, but he's more of a superstar—albeit a hugely controversial one—in his native country with millions of album sales under his belt. But the politically-charged MC began aiming for a spot in government with an announcement in mid-2012 that he was forming his own political party with the intention of assuming the role of Mayor of Berlin, intending as part of his campaign to help impoverished citizens and immigrants. He promised that his violent, misogynistic and homophobic lyrics were a thing of the past; however, 13 months later he dropped a verse that attacked the Mayor of Berlin and other politicians so viciously that two, including the Mayor, filed charges against the MC. Artistic freedom saved him then, but his political ambitions never quite made it that far.
esham-reel-life
EshamYear: 2008
Intended Office: Mayor of Detroit
Real Or Nah?: Real
The Rundown: The controversial Detroit MC was dead serious about running in his hometown in 2008, starting a petition to get on the ballot and dropping a mixtape, Esham 4 Mayor, that November. "I've been able to entertain people for 20 years," he told Detroit's Metro Times while trying to get the petition off the ground. "I just try to uplift people now. The latest things I do, I'm trying to get a message out to people, while I'm entertaining them at the same time. The jump to running for mayor is a pretty drastic change, but I just want to take a stance. If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything." In short: the petition was denied and Esham didn't run. But it seemed like a possibility for a while there.
UFC, Famous Stars And Straps And New Era Cap Company Inc. "The Magic Party" At XS The Nightclub
Lil BYear: 2012
Intended Office: President of the United States of America
Real Or Nah?: Nah
The Rundown: Lil B may be a deity, but he's not a politician just yet. Speaking to NYU students in 2012, the BasedGod refused to rule out a suggestion from the audience that he run to become the Leader of the Free World, though his response was more of an inspirational message than any true indication of his intentions. “I have nothing to hide. I may run for president,” he told the students. “You are what you believe you are. You are model, you are a rapper, you are a legend.” That's a motto we can get behind.
"In My Father's House" Premiere - 2015 Tribeca Film Festival
RhymefestYear: 2010
Intended Office: Chicago Alderman of the 20th Ward
Real Or Nah?: Real
The Rundown: Rhymefest actually went through with this one, intending to rep his South Side neighborhood in Chicago's City Council. “We can use hip-hop to engage our youth and the community," he said during a speech announcing his candidacy. “[Hip-hop is] often portrayed as a weapon. It’s not. It’s a tool.’’ He nearly won, too; the official count saw him win 47 percent of the vote, barely losing out to incumbent candidate Willie Cochran's 53 percent and conceding days later after demanding a recount following what he called "election irregularities." That hasn't stopped Rhymefest from doing good in his community, as he's been heavily involved in local Chicago outreach programs to help curb the violence affecting his city.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Red Carpet
Uncle LukeYear: 2011
Intended Office: Mayor of Miami-Dade County
Real Or Nah?: Real
The Rundown: After weeks of speculation as to whether he would truly go through with it, 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke officially announced he would be running for Miami's top job in April 2011 and focusing his campaign on "economic development, public safety, community revitalization and affordable housing." “I don’t expect anyone to just vote for me because I am Uncle Luke,” he wrote in a column that appeared in the Miami Times earlier that year. “They are going to vote for me because Uncle Luke wants to do something about the way this county is headed.” Luke wound up finishing fourth in the special election, capturing a respectable 11 percent of the vote.
VH1 Save The Music Foundation's Songwriters Music Series Remix Featuring Swizz Beatz & Friends, Presented By Monster DNA Headphones & William Hill Estate Winery
Waka Flocka FlameYear: 2015
Intended Office: President of the United States of America
Real Or Nah?: Nah
The Rundown: Way back in 2012, Waka tweeted that he was "dead ass running for President in 2016." Few expected the rapper to follow through on the claim, but on 4/20 (of course it was 4/20) earlier this year he "officially" launched his campaign with a video for Rolling Stone, announcing DJ Whoo Kid as his running mate and, obviously, kicking things off by declaring he would legalize marijuana. But he didn't stop there; he also said he would ban dogs from entering restaurants, ban people with shoe sizes over 13 from walking on the street and force them to take public transportation, make every student in the public education system learn his lyrics and raise minimum wage to at least $15. He's kept the "campaign" going for months now, but there's bad news for his candidacy: at 29 years old, Waka is too young to officially seek the office (the minimum age for the U.S. Presidency is 35). Bummer.
Wyclef Jean Returns To Haiti To Campaign For Presidency
Wyclef JeanYear: 2010
Intended Office: President of Haiti
Real Or Nah?: Real
The Rundown: After being heavily involved in the recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck his native Haiti in January 2010, Wyclef announced his candidacy for the Haitian presidency in August, noting that he'd filled out the proper paperwork and fully intended to run for the position. Two weeks later, however, Haitian election officials denied his application, citing a provision that requires candidates for the presidency to have lived in the country for at least five years prior to their run for the top job. After initially accepting the decision, Jean announced he would "exhaust all options" to get his name added to the ballot, weathering an appeal rejection and a beating in the press for a month before he officially gave up the quest.
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
MacklemoreYear: 2025
Intended Office: Mayor of Seattle
Real Or Nah?: Nah
The Rundown: In what seemed a pretty clear-cut joke of an interview, Macklemore announced nearly three years ago that he wanted to run for Mayor of Seattle in 2025, figuring his career would have wound down completely by that point and that he'd be ready for a new challenge. The obvious joke didn't stop plenty of interviewers from following up, leading to Macklemore fielding more and more questions in more and more ridiculous ways about something that was more than a decade away. But if he does run—and frankly, the city of Seattle loves him—laying the groundwork now isn't the worst idea in the world.
The Spotify House At SXSW 2015
Killer MikeYear: 2015
Intended Office: Georgia State Representative for Atlanta's District 55
Real Or Nah?: Real, if only briefly
The Rundown: After State Rep. Tyrone Brooks was indicted in April for fraud and stepped down from his post, his position came up for a special election and Killer Mike jumped right in. Unfortunately, Mike wasn't able to run as a write-in candidate, since the paperwork deadline to be included had already passed. But he won in his own way anyway, taking solace in the fact that he had shone a light on the importance of the race to an audience that may not have been paying attention. And he didn't rule out a political run in the future, promising in an Instagram post that he will run one day and that "WE WILL WIN." Honestly, that would be the best thing to happen to American politics in years.