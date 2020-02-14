Young M.A Sells Her Own Sex Toy

Young M.A is making some interesting moves.

On Friday (Feb. 14), just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Brooklyn rapper jumped on Instagram to announce her partnership with sex toy company Doc Johnson. In a post, M.A shared a photo of her new strap-on dildo called Play NYCe.

"Launched a pleasure product partnership with @docjohnsonusa," she writes in the caption, adding the purple devil emoji. "Don’t think twice....Play NYCe."

According to the company, it’s a seven-inch dildo. The Play NYCe dildo will be available on March 13 for $49.95.

This product shouldn't be a shock to Young M.A fans. The 27-year-old MC has been dabbling in the Adult entertainment industry, particularly with the website Pornhub, for a while now. In 2018, M.A made her directorial debut with her adult film, The Gift, hosted by porn star Asa Akira.

In an interview with XXL, the Herstory in the Making artist said that she has more adult projects in the works.

“I’m just trying to put my hands into everything,” she said. “I don’t care what it is, I don’t care if they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s not the right fit.’ A lot of people didn’t think I should’ve done Pornhub and that shit went crazy. I’m all over the place. I’m literally trying to be in everything; I don’t want nobody to label me at all. I’m trying to be a whole entrepreneur. Everything.”

See Young M.A's announcement for yourself below.