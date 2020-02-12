Lil Dicky's new series, Dave, is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated shows of 2020.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), the former XXL Freshman's official Twitter account posted a star-studded new teaser filled with rappers and singers that are friends with the comedic rhymer who will make cameos on the show. Big-name rappers like Young Thug and Trippie Redd were among those who will appear in the show.

As the new trailer reveals, YG, Justin Bieber, Gunna and Odd Future member, Taco, are also some of the many other celebrities that are expected to make appearances in the first season of the show. Though it is clear many well-known faces have opted to take part in the series, the trailer did not confirm if these entertainers will be playing themselves or embodying new rap personas.

The self-proclaimed elite rapper's show will premiere on FX Networks' FXX and Hulu on March 4 with Kevin Hart credited as one of the show's producers.

As previously reported, the series revolves around Dicky's character Dave, "a suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends because, with their help, he might actually convince the world."

Since announcing this show in 2018, Dicky has made this project a priority in his career. He even postponed a tour so he could work on Dave and focus on a new album.

In a statement about the postponement, Dicky wrote, "I really want to get my album to a place where it's pretty much done before all of season 1 of the show gets back into production."

There is still no word on when Dicky's next album will be released.

Check out the full trailer below.