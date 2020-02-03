DaBaby Brings the Bop to 2020 Super Bowl Weekend

DaBaby brought the vibes and the bop to Miami for 2020 Super Bowl Weekend. On Friday night (Jan. 31), the 2019 XXL Freshman was one of several prominent rap stars to hit the stage at Shaq’s Fun House, a carnival-style celebration, in the Wynwood section of Miami.

After the Swisher Sweets stage was initially shut down outside due to the rain, the party continued inside with DaBaby taking over the main stage with Shaquille O’Neal. The North Carolina rapper made his way on stage to the tune of his Baby on Baby banger “Suge.” He entertained the crowd with his energetic dance moves as they shouted the memorable chorus along with him.

Once the song ended, the Grammy-nominated rapper turned to Shaq and dapped him up before moving on to his next song “VIBEZ.” Fans in the crowd were raging as DaBaby dominated the stage with “VIBEZ” produced by Neeko Baby, Jasper Harris and JetsonMade. Afterwards, DaBaby got the audience ready for his final song of the night by reminding everyone about Shaq’s powerful slam dunks.

“Hey, Shaq,” DaBaby shouted at the NBA legend. “Remember how you used to dunk on niggas? Remember when you dunked on that nigga and broke the backboard on his bitch-ass? Remember when you did that shit?!”

“All day, homie,” Shaq replied.

Then DaBaby instructed all the fans to put their hands up in the air as if they’re going to dunk on someone like Shaq. Seconds later, the beat dropped and DaBaby performed the most requested song of the night, “Bop.”

Midway through the performance, the southern spitta made way for his special guests, the dance group Jabbawockeez. The veteran dance crew came through rocking matching grey-and-black jumpsuits with their signature white masks to recreate an unforgettable routine from the “Bop” music video.

After DaBaby's set ended, Diddy eventually made his way to the stage. The Bad Boys founder brought out his son Christian Combs to perform a few tracks. Diddy also brought out French Montana to perform his hit "Unforgettable" sans Swae Lee.

Shaq’s Fun House at Mana Wynwood was an epic fusion of a carnival made for adults and a music festival. While artists raged out on the main stage, the midway gave partygoers access to unlimited food, drinks and carnival rides from a merry-go-round to a fun slide. Delectable bites from restaurants like Coyo Taco, STK Steak House, Pizza Hut and Krispy Kreme as well as an array of carnival food were in abundance. General admission tickets also came with a five-hour open bar with drinks by Courvoisier, Maker’s Mark and BANG Energy Drink.

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, shared the Swisher Sweets stage with the likes of Yella Beezy and Tyla Yaweh, who are part of the Swisher Class of 2020 along with Melii and Nitti Gritti.

Football fans and rap fiends alike appeared to follow DaBaby’s every movement in South Florida during his million-dollar weekend. The night before DaBaby's Swisher Sweets performance at Shaq’s Fun House (Jan. 30), the Baby Talk rapper was greeted by thousands of roaring fans at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival’s EA Sports Bowl in Downtown Miami.

Earlier in the week on Thursday night (Jan. 30), Swisher Sweets kicked off the Big Game weekend in Miami by honoring DaBaby with the Swisher Sweets Spark Award. Swisher launched the 4th annual Swisher Sweets Spark Awards as part of the Artist Project, which creates a platform for emerging artists to share their voice. Past recipients of the Spark Award include Cardi B and Gucci Mane. Swisher Sweets Artist Project Class of 2020 members Melii, Nitti Gritti and Tyla Yaweh were also honored at the event.

For the rest of the weekend, DaBaby was spotted performing at E11even Nightclub, Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Wynwood Factory, Sports Illustrated’s The Party at the Fountainbleau and Story Nightclub. It’s safe to say he secured all bags without any harm done, unlike his previous visit to the Magic City.

