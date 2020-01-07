DaBaby Tells People to Stop Talking About His Arrest

DaBaby had to clear the air real quick.

On Monday night (Jan. 6), DaBaby hopped on Instagram to tell his nine million followers and the rest of the world to stop talking to him about his recent 48-hour stay at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Fla.

"Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I'm taking to my God-given success," DaBaby wrote in his post. "Don't allow yourself to be mislead by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win. I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high. Please be reminded that suck ass situations like these aren't worthy of your time or attention."

The Kirk rapper's statement comes a couple of days after he was released from jail on Saturday night (Jan. 4). The "Suge" MC was detained by the Miami Police Department on Thursday outside the Novotel hotel in Brickell after he and his team allegedly beat up and robbed a concert promoter who was $10,000 short on a $30,000 payment he and DaBaby had apparently agreed to. The North Carolina rapper was later arrested and charged with battery.

