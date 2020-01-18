Trippie Redd Shares DM From XXXTentacion Five Days Before His Death

XXXTentacion is gone but he definitely won't be forgotten, especially by those he was most closest to. Trippie Redd recently shared a message he received from the late rapper just days before X's death that changed his life.

On Friday (Jan. 17), the Ohio rapper hopped on Instagram and shared a DM he got from XXX less than a week before the South Florida rapper was slain on June 18, 2018. In the messages, the Bad Vibes Forever rapper urges Trippie to clear his life of bad influences.

"Hope you see what I was trying to warn you about when you're out," X typed. "Get all those demons from around you and get some good energy around you. The company you keep define you to a certain point."

Trippie credited the message as being life-changing. "Best advise I could have ever gotten cause wen I did wat u said it just changed my whole perspective u really truly are the goat still ♾ love u," he wrote as the caption of the pic.

Trippie and XXX had a complicated relationship while X was still alive, with XXX reportedly banning Trippie from Florida at one point and Trippie threatening to beat up the Members Only member. They appeared to squash their issues just months before XXXTentacion was killed. Trippie has gone on to call XXX the best artist of all time. Trippie Redd appears on the single, "Bad Vibes Forever," off XXX's final posthumous album of the same name, which was released in December.