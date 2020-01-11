Teen YG Kicked Off Stage for Not Yelling “F**k Donald Trump” Says Rapper Put a Target on His Back

The guy YG kicked off the stage at the 2019 Mala Luna Festival for refusing to yell "Fuck Donald Trump" now has something to get off his chest.

On Friday night (Jan. 10), 18-year-old Austin Joyner finally spoke up about the incident and delivered an open letter to the rapper on Twitter. He started off by clarifying some things. He said he is not a YG fan and went to the two-day festival with friends to catch some of the other acts.

Recounting that night he noted, "Most of the crowd had their middle fingers up and were chanting the song along with YG. All I did was stand there. I didn't want to present myself in that way. At no time did I mention anything regarding politics at the festival. As Americans, we have Freedom of Speech, and while I may not agree with YG's hatred towards President Trump, as a citizen, he's allowed to say what he wants. However, he crossed a line when he singled me out for not singing along and tried to humiliate me and get the entire crowd to turn against me in a threatening manner."

Joyner claims the incident made it unsafe for him to stay in attendance.

"You put a target on my back that night and made it unsafe for me at the festival," Joyner added in his open letter. "Thankfully, two security guards came up to me after you kicked me off stage. They advised me to leave because they determined it was too risky for me to stay there at that point."

Joyner admits he forgave YG and hopes the Compton, Calif. rapper will change his ways similar to Kanye West.

YG singling Joyner out of the crowd was captured on video when it happened last October.

"Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fucked with Donald Trump, you said you don't know," YG said from the stage. "So, since you don't know, I need you to make up your mind tonight."

When Joyner refused to disown Trump, he was booted.

"Get his ass outta here," YG said while the crowd cheered. "Get him off the stage. Fuck up outta here. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass up outta here."

The incident even got a response from the White House. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham delivered a sarcastic quip to Fox News' question about the incident. "Another example of the tolerant left," she said.

YG, who was recently robbed for $400,000 worth of jewelry, has yet to respond on social media.