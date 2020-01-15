The Notorious B.I.G. to Be Inducted Into 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class has been announced and this coming May, The Notorious B.I.G. will be the latest rapper to be inducted into the Hall.

The late rapper, who was recently honored with murals in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be enshrined along with the late R&B/soul icon Whitney Houston, 1980s rockers Depeche Mode, 1970’s soft-rock band The Doobie Brothers, industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails and 1960s English rock band T-Rex.

Biggie joins a prestigious list of rappers who were previously inducted into the hall. The last rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was Tupac Shakur in 2017. The year prior in 2016, N.W.A was inducted after being nominated once before alongside LL Cool J in 2013. Past Hall of Fame honorees include Public Enemy (2013), The Beastie Boys (2012), Run-DMC (2009) and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (2007), all of whom represent hip-hop.

In order to be nominated for the honor, artists must have released an album before 1994, making the 25-year minimum release date requirement. B.I.G.'s classic 1994 album, Ready to Die, makes him eligible for induction.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO at 8 p.m. ET. Performances and special guests will be announced at a later date.

Congratulations to The Notorious B.I.G. on his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.